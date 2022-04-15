Brubaker allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Brubaker was both hit hard and betrayed by his defense in a three-run first inning. He walked three of the first four batters he faced, which were immediately followed by a pair of singles and an error by Hoy Park in right field. Brubaker settled in from there to turn in a more respectable effort, but even so, he has now issued seven free passes across only 7.1 innings on the season. He'll look to get some improved results in his next outing, currently projected to come Tuesday at Milwaukee.