Brubaker (forearm) covered 2.2 innings in a rehab start Tuesday for short-season West Virginia. He gave up a run on two hits and one walk and struck out three in the 50-pitch outing.

Brubaker has been on Triple-A Indianapolis' 7-day injured list since late April while recovering from a right forearm strain. Assuming he experiences no setbacks coming out of Tuesday's outing, Brubaker could make one more start at a lower-level affiliate before rejoining the Indianapolis rotation.