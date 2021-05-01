Brubaker (2-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven in five innings to take the loss against the Cardinals on Friday.

Brubaker hasn't issued any walks in his last three outings, but he allowed a season-high three runs against St. Louis on Friday and was charged with his second consecutive loss. The right-hander now has a 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB in 27.1 innings this season. Brubaker tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against San Diego on Wednesday.