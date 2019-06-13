Brubaker (forearm) tossed a two-inning, 35-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Brubaker, a member of the Triple-A Indianapolis rotation, has been out of commission since April 24 due to a forearm strain. Assuming his arm responds well to Wednesday's simulated game, Brubaker could report to a lower-level affiliate as soon as next week to begin a rehab assignment.

