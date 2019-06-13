Pirates' JT Brubaker: Completes simulated game
Brubaker (forearm) tossed a two-inning, 35-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Brubaker, a member of the Triple-A Indianapolis rotation, has been out of commission since April 24 due to a forearm strain. Assuming his arm responds well to Wednesday's simulated game, Brubaker could report to a lower-level affiliate as soon as next week to begin a rehab assignment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers,winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...