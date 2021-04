Brubaker (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 6-1 victory over the Brewers, giving up one run on four hits over six innings while striking out eight.

It's the first quality start of the season for any Pittsburgh pitcher. Brubaker tossed 54 of 83 pitches for strikes in winning his second straight outing, and he'll take a 1.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 15.1 innings into his next start Thursday in Detroit.