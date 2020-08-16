Brubaker is slated to start Tuesday's home game against the Indians, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brubaker wasn't impressive in his first MLB start back on Aug. 6 against the Twins (three runs allowed on four hits and two walks over three innings), but Joe Musgrove's (triceps) recent move to the injured list along with the Pirates' lack of appealing alternatives will be enough for the right-hander to earn another turn through the rotation. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second start set to come Aug. 23 against the Brewers in Pittsburgh.