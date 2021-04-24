Brubaker (2-1) yielded two runs on five hits over seven innings Friday, striking out five and taking the loss against Minnesota.

Brubaker was incredibly efficient Friday, tossing 55-of-79 pitches for strikes. The only runs to score on him came via the long ball, as he allowed a pair of solo shots to Willians Astudillo and Jake Cave. His offense was no-hit by J.A. Happ for 7.1 innings so Brubaker was stuck with the tough-luck loss. The 27-year-old right-hander will carry his 2.01 ERA into next Friday's home matchup with the Cardinals.