Brubaker pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out nine in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Brubaker was able to produce his best outing of the campaign Wednesday, blanking the Marlins over seven frames while registering nine strikeouts for the third time this season. The five total baserunners were his lowest total allowed since May 7 and the seven innings matched his longest outing of the year. Brubaker has now allowed three or fewer runs in six of his last seven outings, lowering his ERA from 4.70 to 4.02 over that stretch.