Brubaker was removed from his start Monday at Triple-A Indianapolis in the sixth inning due to an arm injury.

Brubaker was spinning a gem prior to his departure, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out five. The Indianapolis team doctors will presumably keep a close eye on Brubaker over the next few days to determine if the arm issue is anything that will require a trip to the 7-day injured list.

