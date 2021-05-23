Brubaker (3-4) allowed seven runs on seven hits and struck out seven over 5.1 innings in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday. He also hit one batter.

Brubaker's inability to limit baserunners made the three home runs he allowed -- two to Austin Riley, one to Dansby Swanson -- hurt all that much more. It was a second consecutive poor outing for the right-hander, who gave up five runs on eight hits and three walks to St. Louis last Tuesday. Brubaker's recent skid has pushed his ERA to 4.20 with a 1.24 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB across 49.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track next weekend at home versus Colorado.