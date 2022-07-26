Brubaker yielded two runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings in Monday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Brubaker gave up an RBI single to Nico Hoerner in the second inning followed by a solo home run from Rafael Ortega in the third, breaking his streak of five straight starts without allowing a homer. The 28-year-old righty has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his last eight outings; in the process, he's lowered his season ERA to 3.96, the first time all year that it's dipped below 4.00. Brubaker will carry a 101:42 K:BB into his projected home outing against the Phillies this weekend.