Brubaker (1-3) took the loss Monday as the Pirates were downed 5-0 by the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The 26-year-old rookie delivered his first career quality start on 98 pitches (63 strikes), but a lack of run support from the Bucs wasted Brubaker's efforts. He's currently not scheduled for another outing this season, ending his first tour of the majors with a 4.46 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB through 42.1 innings. Brubaker has likely earned himself a shot at a more permanent rotation spot heading into 2021.