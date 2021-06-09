Brubaker (4-5) was charged with the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.

After four strong frames, Brubaker was lifted in the fifth despite a decent showing against a loaded Dodgers lineup. The right-hander's fifth inning troubles arose after Gavin Lux singled and advanced to third on a two-base error. AJ Pollock then swatted an RBI double, followed by an RBI triple by Mookie Betts. That's where the night would end for Brubaker, with two outs and a runner on third who would soon score on the bullpen's behalf. Overall, the 27-year-old threw 80 pitches, including 50 for strikes. On the season, Brubaker has compiled a 3.90 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. He's tentatively scheduled for a road start at Milwaukee on Sunday.