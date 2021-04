Brubaker allowed one run on three hits and four walks over four innings in Monday's loss to the Reds. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Oddly enough, the only run to score against Brubaker on Monday came via a Jose De Leon single in the second inning. The 27-year-old threw 50-of-82 pitches for strikes as he had some struggles with his command throughout the night. The Pirates will hope from a longer outing out of Brubaker in Sunday's home tilt with the Cubs.