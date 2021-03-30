Brubaker limited the Twins to one earned run on one hit and two walks in five innings Tuesday. He recorded four strikeouts.

He ends the spring on a high note and enters 2021 as part of the team's starting rotation. Brubaker's thrown 72 and 74 pitches in his last two outings, respectively, reaching five innings in both starts. The righty will look to better limit the long ball after serving up four homers in just 15 spring innings.