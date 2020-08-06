Brubaker is set to make his first career start in the major leagues Thursday afternoon against the Twins.

He's been one of the team's pleasant surprises in the early going, compiling five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in two relief outings. Brubaker was named Pittsburgh's minor league pitcher of the year in 2018 when he registered a 2.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 131:44 K:BB in 154 innings. He's coming back from a forearm strain that sidelined him for most of 2019, however, making it highly likely that the organization will limit his innings.