Brubaker (3-3) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings as the Pirates fell 5-2 to the Cardinals. He struck out three.

All the damage came in the first three frames, en route to Brubaker's worst start of the season, and he was taken deep by Nolan Arenado -- the fifth straight outing in which the right-hander served up at least one homer. Brubaker tossed 59 of 89 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 3.27 ERA and 44:12 K:BB through 44 innings into his next start.