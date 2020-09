Brubaker (1-1) pitched 5.1 innings on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits while striking out five, as the Pirates fell to the White Sox 8-1.

Making his sixth start and coming off a five-inning, victorious outing in his previous appearance, Brubaker was unable to replicate the success on Wednesday. He tossed 98 pitches with 66 strikes but was constantly navigating through jams. In the bigger picture, Pittsburgh represents one of the least desirable fantasy situations in the league.