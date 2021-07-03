Brubaker (4-8) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Brewers after allowing five runs on six hits (including three home runs) and a walk while fanning six across six innings.

Brubaker has been struggling in recent weeks and the long ball has been an issue for the right-hander -- this was the second time he allowed three homers in a start and has given up six long balls over his last three appearances. Plus, he's gone winless in his last five starts and posted a 0-4 record with a 4.76 ERA during that five-game span. His next chance to feature will come next week against the Mets on the road.