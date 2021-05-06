Brubaker gave up two runs on six hits and three walks while fanning seven across five innings Wednesday against the Padres. He didn't factor into the decision.

Brubaker ended just three outs away from posting a quality start, something he achieved in two of his previous three outings. Brubaker has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his six appearances this season while posting a 37:8 K:BB across 32.1 innings. He's expected to extend this excellent stretch in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Reds.