Brubaker (2-9) yielded seven runs on 12 hits over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss to the Phillies.

After allowing two runs in the first inning, Brubaker tossed three shutout frames. He was then tagged with five runs in an ugly fifth inning, including a leadoff homer from Kyle Schwarber. Brubaker's ERA jumped from 3.96 to 4.40 in the ugly outing but he improved his K:BB to 105:42. It was also his shortest outing since coughing up six runs against Arizona on June 3. Brubaker is projected to start in Baltimore next weekend.