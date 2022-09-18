The Pirates placed Brubaker on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right arm inflammation, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Brubaker's early exit in his most recent start Thursday against the Mets was attributed to lat discomfort, but the Pirates characterized his injury differently upon placing him on the IL. Whatever the case, Brubaker won't be eligible to return from IL until Oct. 1, and with the season coming to an end less than a week after that date, it's possible the Pirates opt to keep him on the shelf for good. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and will presumably step into the rotation as a replacement for Brubaker, who has posted a 4.58 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 145:53 K:BB across 141.1 innings on the campaign.