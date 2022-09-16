Brubaker (3-12) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in three innings.

Nine of the 18 batters Brubaker faced reached base safely, including the first six batters of the third inning. The big blow came when Francisco Lindor smashed a two-run homer. It was Brubaker's fifth homer allowed in his last four starts and he has a 6.86 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in that span. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in New York against the Yankees.