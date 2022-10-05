Brubaker (arm) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two in an 8-7 extra-inning loss Tuesday against St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

In his first start since Sept. 15, Brubaker cruised through the first two innings, allowing one walk. In the third, he gave up four singles and three runs came around to score before he was removed with two outs. It was an up-and-down season for the 28-year-old but he finished the year with a career-best 4.69 ERA, 144 innings pitched and 147 strikeouts.