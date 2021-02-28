Brubaker is expected to battle for the team's fifth rotation spot, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He made nine starts and two relief appearances in his major-league debut last summer, compiling a 4.94 ERA (4.14 xFIP) and 1.37 WHIP in 47.1 innings. Brubaker features an effective slider, but the shape of his curve ball is often too similar. The organization's 2018 Minor League Pitcher of the Year missed nearly all of 2019 with a strained forearm, but he's healthy for the second straight year. The 27-year-old likely has an inside shot at the final rotation spot due to glimpses of effectiveness in 2020, but he will be challenged by the likes of Cody Ponce and Wil Crowe.