Brubaker allowed one hit and one walk in three scoreless relief innings Saturday. He struck out three Cubs batters in a 4-3 loss.

The rookie is a candidate to take Mitch Keller's spot in the rotation, though the team could also choose to break up the piggyback combo of Steven Brault and Chad Kuhl. Brubaker has proven to be one of the bright spots in an otherwise dismal start for Pittsburgh. He has seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings.