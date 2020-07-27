Brubaker made his major league debut Sunday against St. Louis, striking out four in two scoreless innings of a 5-1 win. He allowed three hits without walking a batter.

The right-hander whiffed all four lefties he faced with swinging third strikes, courtesy of a nasty slider. That said, he posted just a 7.3 K/9 in 119 Triple-A innings in 2018. Brubaker missed nearly all of 2019 with a right forearm strain. His career 3.60 ERA in the minor leagues is promising, however, and while the peripherals don't stand out, he could move into the starting rotation before season's end.