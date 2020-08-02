Brubaker allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three in three scoreless relief innings Saturday in the Pirates' 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, Brubaker looks like the top candidate to take Mitch Keller's spot in the rotation, as the latter is likely headed for the injured list after exiting his start Saturday with left side discomfort. With seven strikeouts through five scoreless innings over his first two big-league appearances, Brubaker has proven to be one of the bright spots in an otherwise dismal start to the season for Pittsburgh.