Brubaker (4-9) took the loss Friday versus the Mets. He allowed six runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Brubaker had pitched well through five innings, but he got into trouble in the sixth. An RBI single from Dominic Smith and a three-run home run by Pete Alonso were enough to hand the right-hander his fourth loss in his last four starts. During the skid, Brubaker's allowed 16 runs in 23.2 innings, including eight homers. He's posted a 4.47 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 88:19 K:BB across 88.2 inning overall.