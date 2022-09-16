Brubaker (3-12) took the loss Thursday against the Mets and exited the start after three innings due to right lat discomfort, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The right-hander allowed five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Brubaker threw 42 of 71 pitches for strikes before being lifted with the injury after the third inning. The early exit ended a string of five straight starts of at least five frames, though he may not have pitched that deep regardless of the injury given his performance. It's unclear if the 28-year-old will be ready for his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Wednesday versus the Yankees.