Brubaker (personal) isn't included on the Pirates' pitching schedule for the team's four-game series with the Marlins that begins Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After placing Brubaker on the bereavement list Sunday, the Pirates apparently aren't counting on their No. 1 starter rejoining the team before the weekend. Chase De Jong, who made a spot start Sunday against the Rockies, will receive another turn through the rotation while Brubaker is away. Expect the team to provide an update on Brubaker's situation within the next few days. The 27-year-old has been Pittsburgh's top starter this season with a 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 through 10 outings.