Brubaker (1-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Cubs, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out five.

Although he had to work around some trouble, the right-hander was able to hold the Cubs to just one earned run on the way to his first big-league victory. Two hits and a walk led to a Chicago run in the second. Brubaker was able to limit the Cubs to just one more unearned run in the third, despite allowing two hits and needing to work around a fielding error during the frame. The 26-year-old will take a 3.96 ERA into his start against the White Sox on Wednesday.