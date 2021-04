Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four in 5.1 innings to earn the win against the Cubs on Sunday.

Brubaker remained sharp in his second outing of 2021 and got plenty of offensive support from the Pirates. The right-hander has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 10 strikeouts in 9.1 innings to begin the season. Brubaker lines up to make his next start on the road against Milwaukee on Friday.