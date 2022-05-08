Brubaker allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine across five innings in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Brubaker appeared to be in for an ugly outing after surrendering both of his runs in the opening frame. However, he settled in from there to record a season-best nine strikeouts, a mark that was backed by 12 swinging strikes on 83 total pitches. Brubaker surrendered four runs in each of his first three starts this season, but he has now allowed six earned runs across his last 13 innings -- spanning three appearances -- while maintaining a 17:5 K:BB.