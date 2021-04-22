Brubaker is lined up to make his next start Friday against the Twins, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh had previously listed Brubaker as the probable starter for Thursday's series finale in Detroit, which would have allowed him to throw on five days' rest following his 83-pitch, six-inning outing in Milwaukee on April 16. Rather than a desire to give Brubaker some extra recovery time, Pittsburgh may have opted to push the right-hander back a day in the schedule so he could draw a tougher assignment in Minnesota rather than Mitch Keller, who has been lit up in his first three starts. Keller will flip spots in the pitching schedule with Brubaker and start Thursday, leaving the latter -- who has been Pittsburgh's top starter so far this season -- to take the hill for the series opener in Minnesota.