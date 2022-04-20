Brubaker (0-2) picked up the loss Tuesday against the Brewers after tossing five innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on two hits while walking two and striking out six.

Brubaker surrendered a two-run home run to Rowdy Tellez in the bottom of the second inning before Kolten Wong later doubled in the inning, scoring two more unearned runs. The right-hander finished off his outing with three scoreless innings, producing his best start of the season. After being tagged with four earned runs in both of his prior starts, Brubaker will look to build off of this showing when he faces the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.