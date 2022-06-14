Brubaker (0-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Pirates fell 3-1 to the Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

It was a solid outing for the right-hander, but a lack of run support and three errors by Diego Castillo ensured he would remain without a win on the season. Brubaker exited after 106 pitches (71 strikes), and over his last five starts he's put together a respectable 3.21 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB through 28 innings.