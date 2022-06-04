Brubaker (0-5) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over four-plus innings as the Pirates were downed 8-6 by the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

The right-hander got the hook after allowing four straight hits to begin the fifth inning, with three of those runners coming around to score. Brubaker hadn't allowed an earned run in either of his prior two starts, but his brief hot streak ended quickly and painfully. He'll carry a 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 53:24 K:BB through 51.2 innings into his next outing.