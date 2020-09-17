Brubaker (1-2) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

An RBI single by Shogo Akiyama accounted for all of the damage against Brubaker, and that was enough to saddle him with the loss as the Pirates got shut out. Brubaker's overall numbers leave quite a bit to be desired, but he has shown flashes with his fastball-slider combo. The right-hander will carry a 4.79 ERA and 36:14 K:BB in 35.2 innings into the final week of the season, with a couple more chances to strengthen his case for a 2021 rotation spot (vs. CHC, at CLE).