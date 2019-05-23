Brubaker (forearm) was recently cleared to resume a throwing program, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Brubaker has been out of action at Triple-A Indianapolis for the past month after suffering a forearm strain. The prolonged shutdown has apparently had the desired effect, as Brubaker should be able to gradually increase the distance and intensity of his throwing sessions before facing hitters. He's still probably at least a couple weeks away from being activated from Indianapolis' 7-day injured list.

