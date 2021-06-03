The Pirates reinstated Brubaker (personal) from the bereavement list Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, Brubaker still needs to clear COVID-19 intake protocols before he can physically join the team, which may explain why he isn't listed among the Pirates' probable starters for this weekend's four-game series with the Marlins. Chase De Jong will make another spot start Saturday in place of Brubaker, who will most likely make his return to the rotation in the Pirates' upcoming series with the Dodgers that begins next Tuesday.