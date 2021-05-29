Brubaker (4-4) cruised to a win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, striking out five while walking one and allowing four hits across six scoreless innings.

Brubaker looked a lot more like the pitcher who cruised to a 2.58 ERA in his first seven starts than the guy who allowed 12 runs in 11 innings across his last two outings. The Rockies managed just a single runner in scoring position across the first five innings before loading the bases with one out in the sixth, but Brubaker was able to get out of the jam with a pair of flyouts. The strong outing improved his ERA to 3.74, a mark he'll try to drive even lower in his next start, which should come next Thursday or Friday against the Marlins.