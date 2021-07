Brubaker will start Friday against the Mets after his start on Thursday was postponed due to rain, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The postponement will turn out to have little effect on Brubaker, as he'll draw the same matchup in a nine-inning game one day after he was originally slated to take the mound. Brubaker has maintained a 4.09 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 81:18 K:BB across 83.2 frames on the season.