Brubaker signed a one-year, $2.275 million contract with the Pirates on Friday to avoid arbitration, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

After recording a career-best 4.69 ERA in 28 starts last season, Brubaker will receive a nice raise from his $725,000 salary in 2022. Though the 29-year-old righty's stats may not exactly jump off the page, his above-average strikeout rate and 3.91 FIP suggest there could be potential for growth heading into 2023.