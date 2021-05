Brubaker (3-2) picked up the win Tuesday in a 7-2 victory over the Reds, giving up one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The second-year right-hander has yet to allow more than three runs in any of his outings this season, although Tuesday's effort was only his third quality start. Brubaker sports a 2.58 ERA and 41:9 K:BB through 38.1 innings as he prepares for his next trip to the mound.