Brubaker (forearm) will refrain from throwing for at least 10 days, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Brubaker landed on the minor-league injured list over the weekend due to a right forearm strain. A timetable for his return likely won't come into focus until the right-hander is cleared to resume throwing. Prior to landing on the shelf, Brubaker compiled a 2.57 ERA and 20:4 K:BB in 21 frames for Triple-A Indianapolis.