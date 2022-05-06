site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jt-brubaker-start-pushed-to-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' JT Brubaker: Start pushed to Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brubaker will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds after Friday's game was rained out, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Mitch Keller will start Saturday's nightcap, with the Reds no longer having need of a sixth starter for this weekend's series.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read