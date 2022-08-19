Brubaker (3-10) earned the victory Thursday over Boston, striking out seven in seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits and hitting one batter.

Brubaker was dominant as he scattered two singles and the hit batsman and only one baserunner made it past first base. He efficiently carved up the Red Sox's lineup but was pulled after just 84 pitches after he developed a blister, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Over his last 10 starts, the 28-year-old is 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, three homers allowed and a 59:18 K:BB in 56.1 innings. Assuming he can overcome the blister issue, Brubaker figures to start Wednesday against Atlanta.