Brubaker allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings during Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Brubaker had a lengthy layoff after his last start since he recently spent time on the paternity list, but he showed improvement Sunday after giving up six runs in 6.2 innings during his last outing Aug. 23. The right-hander allowed runners to cross the plate in the second, third and fourth innings but was able to settle for the no-decision since Pittsburgh's offense put up three runs between the fourth and fifth innings. Brubaker has held his opponents to three or fewer runs in four of his last five starts, posting a 4.18 ERA in 28 innings over that stretch. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Cardinals next weekend.