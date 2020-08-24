Brubaker allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

After holding the Brewers scoreless through three innings, a single and double led to a run for Milwaukee in the fourth. The right-hander began the fifth, but was bounced after allowing another double and RBI single. The six-strikeout outing marked a step in the right direction for Brubaker, who now has a 4.80 ERA on the campaign. Brubaker is scheduled to face Milwaukee once again Friday.